All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1
🔥 GIVEAWAY: Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus SSDs with compatible PS5 heat sinks 🔥

Square Enix has an Eidos R&D dev team researching cloud-native gaming

Square Enix's newer Eidos-Sherbrooke studio is focused on R&D tech like AI, machine learning, ray tracing and cloud gaming.

@DeekeTweak
Published Fri, Oct 1 2021 10:34 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Square Enix has a branch of its Eidos studio working on experimental technologies like machine learning, AI, and cloud gaming.

Square Enix has an Eidos R&D dev team researching cloud-native gaming 323 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

While scouting NVIDIA's GTC 2021 schedule I noticed a panel from a Square Enix studio I hadn't heard about before: Eidos-Sherbrooke. It turns out this particular studio isn't making games. It's an R&D division focused on new latent tech like AI, ML and cloud that will theoretically power the future of the games industry.

Eidos-Sherbrooke was established in June 2020 and has a number of interesting projects in development. The studio is looking at using wide cloud networks for voxel-based raytracing, using AI and ML to help create interesting and innovative content. Platforms like Stadia, xCloud, Luna, and PlayStation now offer access, but Square Enix wants to serve up content.

Square Enix has an Eidos R&D dev team researching cloud-native gaming 22 | TweakTown.com

It's possible that Square Enix could be a big player in Microsoft's new push for cloud-based content for its Project xCloud service. Rumor has it that Hideo Kojima is making a game specifically designed for cloud gaming. Eidos-Sherbrooke is presenting a GTC 2021 presentation focused on cloud-native gaming:

Although cloud gaming has been touted to players as the next big thing for several years now, up to this point we've only just started exploring the numerous possibilities that this technology presents. Indeed, there is much more to cloud gaming than just flexibility in accessing game content.

For the past year our young studio Eidos-Sherbrooke has been exploring cloud-native game experiences within the domains of rendering approaches, physical interactions, and artificial intelligence. Through these explorations we've begun to address what the future of video games in the cloud could mean, as well as the types of experiences that players can expect. We'll cover some of the technologies we are currently looking into and how they could change the way we play.

Eidos-Sherbrooke is similar to EA's SEED division and Ubisoft's La Forge R&D division.

Check below for a list of Eidos-Sherbrooke's projects:

  • Realtime geo-morphing - Offloading complex operations to remote servers while games run on local consoles/PCs.
  • Voxel-based raytracing - Using data centers to deliver ray-traced voxel games.
  • Multi-node games engine - Create ever-evolving worlds using multiple server CPUs/GPUs that take full advantage of what a games engine is capable of.
  • AI-based game testing
Buy at Amazon

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy - PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$59.99
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/1/2021 at 4:22 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.