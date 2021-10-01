All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1
🔥 GIVEAWAY: Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus SSDs with compatible PS5 heat sinks 🔥

Ex-Google executive warns of apocalypse, 'we're creating god'

During an interview, a former Google executive said that humanity could be looking at an apocalypse because 'we're creating god'.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Fri, Oct 1 2021 4:07 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

A former Google executive has dropped a warning that not many people want to hear, as what is being created may pose a serious threat to humanity.

Ex-Google executive warns of apocalypse, 'we're creating god' 01 | TweakTown.com

According to Mo Gawdat, the Chief Business Officer for Google's moonshot organization called Google X, artificial general intelligence (AGI) poses a genuine threat to humanity. Gawdat dropped this warning in an interview with The Times and explained when he made the revelation that AGI was actually dangerous. Gawdat said he observed Google researchers build robot arms that were trained to grab objects such as balls and toys as a human would.

Gawdat said that he passed these robots fumbling with the objects for weeks, but one day one of the robot arms did something that shook the former Google X executive. Gawdat said that he observed one robot arm pick up the ball and then hold it up towards the researchers as if it was showing off what it had achieved. Gawdat said, "And I suddenly realized this is really scary. It completely froze me." Adding, "The reality is we're creating God."

If you are interested in reading more about this story, or would like to check out more of the interview, visit this link here.

Buy at Amazon

Science Can Solar System for Kids, Talking Astronomy Solar System Mode

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$32.99
$32.99$32.99$32.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/1/2021 at 2:42 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:thetimes.co.uk, futurism.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.