Ex-Google executive warns of apocalypse, 'we're creating god'

During an interview, a former Google executive said that humanity could be looking at an apocalypse because 'we're creating god'.

A former Google executive has dropped a warning that not many people want to hear, as what is being created may pose a serious threat to humanity.

According to Mo Gawdat, the Chief Business Officer for Google's moonshot organization called Google X, artificial general intelligence (AGI) poses a genuine threat to humanity. Gawdat dropped this warning in an interview with The Times and explained when he made the revelation that AGI was actually dangerous. Gawdat said he observed Google researchers build robot arms that were trained to grab objects such as balls and toys as a human would.

Gawdat said that he passed these robots fumbling with the objects for weeks, but one day one of the robot arms did something that shook the former Google X executive. Gawdat said that he observed one robot arm pick up the ball and then hold it up towards the researchers as if it was showing off what it had achieved. Gawdat said, "And I suddenly realized this is really scary. It completely froze me." Adding, "The reality is we're creating God."

