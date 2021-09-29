All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Someone made a real life Apex Legends Loot Tick robot, it even walks

YouTuber Graham Watson built, designed, and programmed a working Apex Legends Loot Tick robot, and it even walks around.

Published Wed, Sep 29 2021 10:38 PM CDT
The amount of hours put into this Apex Legends Loot Tick robot is simply incredible, my brain just doesn't work like this -- hats off to YouTuber The3DPrintSpace -- or Graham Watson, and his real-life Apex Legends Loot Tick robot. Check it out:

He even labels it as his new thing, a "crazy mechanical/robotic design" where his first project is the Apex Legends Loot Tick robot. The robot actually walks, talks, and can be mean to the smaller loot ticks. It's utterly amazing to see up and running, and the entire build in the 41-minute video.

You can watch every nitty-gritty moment of construction of the real-life Apex Legends Loot Tick, and it just makes me want to see Graham make more fantastical things like this from the gaming worlds we all play and love. If this replica is his first attempt at designing, building, and programming a robot -- then holy hell I can't wait to see what he can do next.

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

