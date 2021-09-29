Chaturbate cam performers can now stream hentai games, dating sims

Chaturbate will now let its webcam performers live stream video games, but the games selection is limited to adult XXX titles.

Live cam site Chaturbate is letting performers stream a handful of video games.

In a strange twist of fate, Chaturbate, the explicit XXX cam site, recently announced that it's getting into game streaming. Well sort of. It will now allow its live performers stream select games. As you could imagine, Mario isn't on this list, and the games are restricted to adult-oriented hentai games, dating sims, and 3D sexcapades.

"Broadcasters can now officially play video games on Chaturbate! Head to the broadcast page and add any approved game to your broadcast to begin playing."

There's even room for "sexy monster breeding sims" like Cloud Meadow, and Log Jammers (it's not what you think).

Chaturbate is asking game developers to add their games to the approved list. So far the selection includes riveting titles like: