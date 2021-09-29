All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Chaturbate cam performers can now stream hentai games, dating sims

Chaturbate will now let its webcam performers live stream video games, but the games selection is limited to adult XXX titles.

Published Wed, Sep 29 2021 4:29 PM CDT
Live cam site Chaturbate is letting performers stream a handful of video games.

In a strange twist of fate, Chaturbate, the explicit XXX cam site, recently announced that it's getting into game streaming. Well sort of. It will now allow its live performers stream select games. As you could imagine, Mario isn't on this list, and the games are restricted to adult-oriented hentai games, dating sims, and 3D sexcapades.

"Broadcasters can now officially play video games on Chaturbate! Head to the broadcast page and add any approved game to your broadcast to begin playing."

There's even room for "sexy monster breeding sims" like Cloud Meadow, and Log Jammers (it's not what you think).

Chaturbate is asking game developers to add their games to the approved list. So far the selection includes riveting titles like:

  • House Party
  • 3DXChat
  • HuniePop
  • Kolkatsu Party
  • Kisekimura
  • Lisa and the Grimoire
  • Night Party
  • Princesses Never Lose!
  • Anal Masters
  • Tear and the Library of Labyrinths
  • False Myth
  • Cloud Meadow
  • Scars of Summer
  • Bonecraft
  • Venus Hostage
  • Love
  • Leanna's Slice of Life
  • Summer Memories
  • True Love '95
  • Zefira
NEWS SOURCES:support.chaturbate.com, twitter.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

