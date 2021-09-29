Diablo 2 Resurrected themed GeForce RTX 3060, RTX 3070 Ti cards teased

Emtek announces new Diablo 2 Resurrected themed NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 and GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics cards, because why not.

Emtek has done some simple tweaks to a couple of its graphics cards, and unveiled the new Diablo 2 Remastered themed cards.

The new Diablo 2 Resurrected themed graphics cards are offered in the GeForce RTX 3060 and GeForce RTX 3070 Ti models, with the RTX 3060 using a dual-fan cooler while the RTX 3070 Ti model uses a triple-fan cooler. Both cards have Diablo 2 Resurrected artwork on the back.

We don't know the GPU clock speeds of the Emtek RTX 3070 Ti Storm Dark Diablo 2 Resurrected Edition, but it will feature the same 8GB of GDDR6X memory on all GeForce RTX 3070 Ti cards. Emtek will have a factory overclock on the RTX 3060 STORM X DUAL OC Diablo 2 Resurrected Edition graphics card, with the GPU overclocked to 1837MHz and a 180W TDP.

Emtek is presumed to have Diablo 2 Resurrected bundled with the game, but that's not made clear here... you'd expect it would be bundled given it's branded -- uh, Diablo 2 Resurrected.