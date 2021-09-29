All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1
🔥 GIVEAWAY: Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus SSDs with compatible PS5 heat sinks 🔥
TRENDING NOW: Comet traveling 84,000 mph is fast-approaching Earth very soon

Diablo 2 Resurrected themed GeForce RTX 3060, RTX 3070 Ti cards teased

Emtek announces new Diablo 2 Resurrected themed NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 and GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics cards, because why not.

@anthony256
Published Wed, Sep 29 2021 9:33 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Emtek has done some simple tweaks to a couple of its graphics cards, and unveiled the new Diablo 2 Remastered themed cards.

Diablo 2 Resurrected themed GeForce RTX 3060, RTX 3070 Ti cards teased 02 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

The new Diablo 2 Resurrected themed graphics cards are offered in the GeForce RTX 3060 and GeForce RTX 3070 Ti models, with the RTX 3060 using a dual-fan cooler while the RTX 3070 Ti model uses a triple-fan cooler. Both cards have Diablo 2 Resurrected artwork on the back.

We don't know the GPU clock speeds of the Emtek RTX 3070 Ti Storm Dark Diablo 2 Resurrected Edition, but it will feature the same 8GB of GDDR6X memory on all GeForce RTX 3070 Ti cards. Emtek will have a factory overclock on the RTX 3060 STORM X DUAL OC Diablo 2 Resurrected Edition graphics card, with the GPU overclocked to 1837MHz and a 180W TDP.

Diablo 2 Resurrected themed GeForce RTX 3060, RTX 3070 Ti cards teased 03 | TweakTown.com

Emtek is presumed to have Diablo 2 Resurrected bundled with the game, but that's not made clear here... you'd expect it would be bundled given it's branded -- uh, Diablo 2 Resurrected.

Buy at Amazon

Diablo II

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$15.00
$15.00$12.99$15.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 9/29/2021 at 3:00 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.