SAPPHIRE PULSE Radeon RX 6600 teased, 8GB GDDR6 for nearly $700

SAPPHIRE's non-XT PULSE Radeon RX 6600 spotted on Portuguese retailer, could cost as much as 590 EUR -- or around $690 or so.

@anthony256
Published Tue, Sep 28 2021 8:55 PM CDT
SAPPHIRE's new PULSE Radeon RX 6600 graphics card isn't too far away now, with the non-XT version of the card reportedly launching October 13 for 590 EUR -- or a shave under $700.

SAPPHIRE PULSE Radeon RX 6600 teased, 8GB GDDR6 for nearly $700
I've already taken a look at the SAPPHIRE PULSE Radeon RX 6600 XT, but the PULSE Radeon RX 6600 (non-XT) model has made an early debut at a Portuguese retailer. The new SAPPHIRE PULSE Radeon RX 6600 is a bit smaller than the RX 6600 XT variant, but it still retains the same 8GB of GDDR6 memory.

AMD cuts down the Navi 23 GPU inside of the RDNA 2-powered Radeon RX 6600, with 28 Compute Units (1792 Stream Processors), a custom PCB, and a single 8-pin PCIe power connector. We'll have our review of all of the custom Radeon RX 6600 graphics cards as soon as the cards are in my hands, and the NDA is up.

SAPPHIRE PULSE Radeon RX 6600 teased, 8GB GDDR6 for nearly $700

AMD won't have a reference Radeon RX 6600 graphics card and will rely on its AIB partners to pump out custom Radeon RX 6600 cards, just like it did with the Radeon RX 6600 XT.

Sapphire Technology Pulse AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT (11309-03-20G)

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

