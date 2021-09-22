All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

AMD's new Radeon RX 6600 non-XT launches October 13, with 8GB GDDR6

AMD's new Radeon RX 6600 non-XT launches October 13, aimed at 1080p gamers -- and will compete with NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3060.

@anthony256
Published Wed, Sep 22 2021 9:44 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

AMD has just launched its RDNA 2-powered Radeon RX 6600 XT graphics card and now we're ramping up into the Radeon RX 6600 non-XT launch.

AMD's new Radeon RX 6600 non-XT launches October 13, with 8GB GDDR6 03 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

AMD's new Radeon RX 6600 has already been teased but we're expecting AMD to require all AIB partners to list their samples by last week, on September 15 -- these samples can start shipping on September 29, but they're not allowed to arrive before October 4.

The NDA for the Radeon RX 6600 is reportedly October 13... and the GPU itself will feature 1792 Stream Processors and 28 Compute Units on the kick-ass RDNA 2 graphics architecture, with 8GB of GDDR6 memory joining the mid-range 1080p gaming GPU party.

AMD's new Radeon RX 6600 non-XT launches October 13, with 8GB GDDR6 05 | TweakTown.com

AMD didn't have reference cards of its Radeon RX 6600 XT so we should expect the same thing with the Radeon RX 6600, no reference model, unfortunately. There were plenty of kick-ass custom models along the way, so we should definitely expect some stellar AIB custom 1080p gaming powerhouses next month.

Buy at Amazon

PowerColor Red Devil AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT (AXRX 6600XT 8GBD6-3DHE/OC)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$749.99
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 9/22/2021 at 9:12 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.