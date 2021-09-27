All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Apple's next-gen iPhone 14 rumored to be a 'complete redesign'

Just as Apple's new iPhone 13 hits stores, the new iPhone 14 is teased with a 'complete redesign' according to new rumors.

@anthony256
Published Mon, Sep 27 2021 8:11 PM CDT
Apple is just getting the iPhone 13 into the hands of millions of people across the world, but we're already hearing rumors of the iPhone 14.

Apple's next-gen iPhone 14 rumored to be a 'complete redesign' 14 | TweakTown.com

Apple's next-gen iPhone 14 will reportedly be a "complete redesign" according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the first iPhone redesign since the iPhone X back in 2017. The just-released iPhone 13 isn't a big change over the previous iPhone 12 while the new iPhone 14 will be a big change.

Ming-Chi Kuo, the infamous Apple analyst, said that Apple would drop the notch in 2022 and that the iPhone 14 Pro would feature a hole-punch camera... just like most flagship Android smartphones. The new iPhone 14 would look more like the iPhone 4, just much bigger, with a band-style titanium outer ring, flush rear cameras, and a thicker chassis.

The new iPhone 14 is still around a year away at this point, but a complete redesign is very welcomed. Samsung has been kicking design ass lately, with now multiple foldable smartphones that are designed beautifully -- along with the Galaxy S21 line of smartphones.

NEWS SOURCE:9to5mac.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

