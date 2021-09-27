Apple's next-gen iPhone 14 rumored to be a 'complete redesign'

Just as Apple's new iPhone 13 hits stores, the new iPhone 14 is teased with a 'complete redesign' according to new rumors.

Apple is just getting the iPhone 13 into the hands of millions of people across the world, but we're already hearing rumors of the iPhone 14.

Apple's next-gen iPhone 14 will reportedly be a "complete redesign" according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the first iPhone redesign since the iPhone X back in 2017. The just-released iPhone 13 isn't a big change over the previous iPhone 12 while the new iPhone 14 will be a big change.

Ming-Chi Kuo, the infamous Apple analyst, said that Apple would drop the notch in 2022 and that the iPhone 14 Pro would feature a hole-punch camera... just like most flagship Android smartphones. The new iPhone 14 would look more like the iPhone 4, just much bigger, with a band-style titanium outer ring, flush rear cameras, and a thicker chassis.

The new iPhone 14 is still around a year away at this point, but a complete redesign is very welcomed. Samsung has been kicking design ass lately, with now multiple foldable smartphones that are designed beautifully -- along with the Galaxy S21 line of smartphones.