Bill Gates burns Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos over their space programs

Bill Gates did an interview and said what's described as the 'classiest burn' towards Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos' space travel.

Published Mon, Sep 27 2021 3:31 AM CDT
The space industry is just starting to heat up with billionaires such as Richard Branson and Jeff Bezos bringing a lot of attention to a new form of tourism - space tourism.

While the overall impacts of privatizing space have positives for everyone on a long enough timeline, some individuals aren't too thrilled about seeing humans start to explore the last frontier and leave Earth behind. During an interview with CBS' James Corden, Microsoft founder and billionaire Bill Gates were asked his thoughts on the emerging industry.

Gates said that he has become obsessed with diseases such as Malaria and HIV over space. "I don't know - I've become obsessed with things like Malaria and HIV and getting rid of those diseases, and I probably bore people at cocktail parties talking about diseases. Space? We have a lot to do here on Earth." James Corden responded quickly after Gates finished and said that was the "classiest burn" he'd ever heard. If you are interested in reading more about this story, check out this link here.

NEWS SOURCE:interestingengineering.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Similar News

Related Tags

