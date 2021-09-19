All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
GoPro HERO10 Black unveiled: supports 5.3K 60FPS, 4K 120FPS recordings

GoPro Hero 10 announced: $499 now gets you front-facing camera, 5.3K 60FPS video recording, and updated GP2 chip -- a big upgrade.

Published Sun, Sep 19 2021 10:36 PM CDT
GoPro has just unleashed its new Hero 10 camera and like every other GoPro action camera, there's upgrades across the board that make this one the very best yet.

The new GoPro Hero 10 action camera has a beefed-up image sensor and faster processor, allowing for some pretty crazy 5.3K 60FPS and 4K 120FPS recordings. The UI is faster, the Hero 10 starts up faster (great for on/off between use) as well as higher-resolution still photos, and so much more.

Another big upgrade for the Hero 10 is that GoPro is using their new GP2 processor, the first processor upgrade in 4 years with the now old Hero 6 camera.

That is part of where the 5.3K 60FPS and 4K 120FPS abilities come from, but you can snap 1080p at 270FPS if you live and breath frames.

There's upgraded stabilization, something GoPro is known for, with the new Hero 10 rocking the very latest version of Hypersmooth 4, GoPro's own software video stabilization system. Hypersmooth 4 paves the way for 5.3K 60FPS including the stabilization support, which wasn't available on previous GoPro cameras at 5.3K.

This means the new Hero 10 will shoot 5.3K 60FPS video, stabilize the hell out of it, and provide you a gorgeous cropped 4K 60FPS stabilized video. You've also got 4K 60FPS and 1080p 120FPS support with the upgraded Hypersmooth 4.

GoPro has also made upgrades to the horizon leveling, where the new Hero 10 will correct your shot and keep the horizon level -- even at a radical 45-degree tilt, an upgrade from the 27-degree tilt support on the Hero 9. GoPro's new Hero 10 will support the upgraded 45-degree tilt horizon adjustment at all resolutions apart from 5.3K.

You can read more about, and buy the new GoPro Hero 10 camera here.

NEWS SOURCE:gopro.com

Similar News

Related Tags

