All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Amateur astronomer captures magical moment of fiery death on Jupiter

A Brazilian amateur astronomer has captured a magical moment while viewing Jupiter as a space rock met its fiery demise on video.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Thu, Sep 16 2021 3:41 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

An amateur astronomer from Brazil has captured an awesome moment on video while viewing Jupiter in the night sky.

Amateur astronomer captures magical moment of fiery death on Jupiter 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The astronomer is named Jose Luis Pereira, and on the night of September 13, Pereira set up his viewing equipment for a night of observing the solar system's largest planet. Pereira set up his equipment in Sao Caetano do Sul, in the southeastern Brazilian state of Sao Paulo. Pereira's goal was to take photos and videos of Jupiter for the DeTeCt program that focuses on capturing impacts on Jupiter. Pereira was lucky enough to capture one of these moments on video.

Pereira took twenty-five videos of Jupiter over the course of the night, and the following morning the monitoring program notified Pereira that an impact had been detected in the first video that was taken. After sending the footage through the DeTeCt program, which said there was a high chance that what the footage shows is a space rock impact, Pereira then sent the data to Marc Delcroix of the French Astronomical Society, who later confirmed the impact.

Amateur astronomer captures magical moment of fiery death on Jupiter 03 | TweakTown.com

Pereira wrote to Space.com, "To my surprise, in the first video, I noticed a different glow on the planet, but I didn't pay much attention to it as I thought it might be something related to the parameters adopted, and I continued watching normally. So as not to stop the captures in progress for fear that weather conditions would worsen, I didn't check the first video."

Adding, "I checked the result only on the morning of the 14th, when the program alerted me to the high probability of impact and verified that there was indeed a record in the first video of the night. For me it was a moment of great emotion, as I have been looking for a record of [such an] event for many years."

For more information on this story, check out this link here.

Buy at Amazon

Space Exploration - S-p-a-c-e-x - Astronaut Men's T-Shirt

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$15.99
$15.99$15.99-
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 9/16/2021 at 4:32 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:space.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.