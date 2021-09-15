All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
NASA updates the odds of a dangerous asteroid colliding with Earth

NASA recently updated the odds of a collision with Earth, one of the two most hazardous objects floating around our solar system.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Wed, Sep 15 2021 2:32 AM CDT
Last month NASA updated its prediction for one of the most hazardous objects in our solar system colliding with Earth - asteroid Bennu.

The updated forecast, measured to extreme precision, detailed the chances of asteroid Bennu colliding with Earth are 1 in 1,750, which was slightly higher than previous estimations. For those that don't know, Bennu was originally discovered back in 1999, and is an asteroid estimated to be around the size of a regular building.

Updated predictions stated that there is a higher chance that Bennu will collide with Earth, but not a certainty. As previously stated, the chances of Bennu actually colliding with Earth are 1 in 1,750, and those odds will occur late in the twenty-second century. To put the odds of Bennu impacting Earth into perspective, the chances are the same as:

  • Flipping a coin and having the first 11 attempts all land heads.
  • Any four random people sharing a birthday in the same month (the odds of this are 1 in 1,750 exactly).
  • Throwing a dart at a dartboard with your eyes closed and hitting a bullseye.
  • Winning the state's VaxMillions lottery on two separate days if every eligible adult resident is entered and a new drawing is held every second.
NASA updates the odds of a dangerous asteroid colliding with Earth 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

For more information on this story, check out this link here.

NEWS SOURCE:scitechdaily.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

