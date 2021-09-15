All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Astronauts may use their own blood to build concrete buildings on Mars

A new study has detailed that astronauts that land on Mars could use their own blood to create concrete for building construction.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Wed, Sep 15 2021 3:34 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Humans are now looking towards Mars as our next planet to colonize, but it isn't just a matter of getting in some rockets and touching down. There are significant challenges ahead of us.

Astronauts may use their own blood to build concrete buildings on Mars 01 | TweakTown.com

It's far expensive, not to mention time-consuming, to transport all of the items needed for a sustainable human outpost on Mars. As a solution, NASA officials suggest that researchers need to devise ways astronauts will be able to construct a viable outpost on Mars using the environment around them. A new study has explored how astronauts could piece together a building and what material the structure could be made out of.

The researchers detailed in the study that bricks of concrete could be made using Martian dirt combined with a protein that is found in human blood and a compound called urea, which can be sourced from astronaut sweat, tears, or urine.

The researchers were able to successfully make experimental concrete with simulated Martian dirt, a common protein found in blood plasma, and human serum albumin (HSA). The results indicate that the experimental concrete dubbed "extraterrestrial regolith biocomposites" (ERBs) was about as strong as normal concrete.

Aled Roberts, a researcher at the University of Manchester in England and lead author on the new study published in the journal Materials Today Bio said, "Scientists have been trying to develop viable technologies to produce concrete-like materials on the surface of Mars, but we never stopped to think that the answer might be inside us all along."

The scientists wrote in the new study, "If HSA-ERBs were utilized as a mortar and combined with a sandbag-based construction method, our calculations suggest that each crewmember - over the course of a 72-week Mars mission - could produce enough HSA to construct habitat-space to support an additional astronaut. This could allow the steady expansion of a nascent Martian colony."

The researchers recognize that for this plan to work, astronauts would need to have their blood collected on a regular basis, which may cause health risks when considering that all astronauts on Mars will be constantly exposed to high doses of radiation and other potential health impactors.

"Despite this, we believe that HSA-ERBs could potentially have a significant role in a nascent Martian colony, but will eventually be superseded by versatile bioreactors or other technologies as they mature," the researchers wrote.

Buy at Amazon

Hanes Men's Graphic Vintage Cali Collection T-Shirt

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$9.65
$9.65$11.25$12.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 9/15/2021 at 4:36 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:space.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.