Apple's new iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max pack 120Hz displays, more

Apple announced a plethora of new products today during its "California Streaming" event, with the new flagship iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max announced.

Apple's new flagship iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max have a next-gen A15 Bionic chip, up to 1TB of storage -- a first for the iPhone -- brighter, smoother Super Retina XDR displays with ProMotion 120Hz refresh, and so much more.

The new iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max still retain their 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch displays as the previous iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max, but they have an upgraded Super Retina XDR display with Pro Motion 120Hz support -- as well as the notch area being 20% smaller.

Inside, Apple is using its upgraded A15 Bionic chip which packs a 6-core CPU, and 5-core GPU which offer across-the-board performance improvements. There's also larger batteries in the new iPhone, with the iPhone 13 Pro battery life 1.5 hours longer than the iPhone 12 Pro, and the flagship iPhone 13 Pro Max has up to 2.5 more hours of battery life over the iPhone 12 Pro Max smartphone.

There's a stainless steel frame with an abrasion and corrosion-resistant custom finish, while Apple is introducing a new color option: Sierra Blue. The new iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max also still come in Graphite, Gold, and Silver colors.

We have 5G connectivity of course, with the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max including more 5G bands with custom antennas and radio components for improved 5G coverage, and up to 1TB of storage if you want the largest storage you're going to be paying a LOT for that.

Camera-wise we have a triple-camera rig with a new 3x Telephoto, 77mm UltraWide, and Wide lenses with larger sensors and apertures, as well as sensor-shift stabilization that improves camera shake issues. There's also a 6x optical zoom on the new iPhone 13 Pro with its new 3x Telephoto camera.

As for price, Apple is starting off at $999 for the iPhone 13 Pro, and $1099 for the iPhone 13 Pro Max. Pre-orders are open on Friday, 17th September with the first iPhones hitting consumers' hands-on Friday, 24th September 2021.