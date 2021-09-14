All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

NASA says new Mars sample reveal a 'potentially habitable environment'

NASA's Perseverance project scientist said, 'It looks like our first rocks reveal a potentially habitable sustained environment'.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Tue, Sep 14 2021 3:02 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

NASA researchers are showing off their excitement for the upcoming prospects that will take place in Mars' Jezero Crater after Perseverance recovered its second core sample.

In the above video that has been released onto the NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory YouTube channel, NASA scientists explain the significance of Perseverance's second core sample collection and what it means for future exploration on Mars.

NASA predicted that the Jezero Crater was once a large lake that may have contained microbial life, and now NASA has confirmed that prediction was correct as the core sample nicknamed Rochette contained salts that likely formed as water evaporated from the environment. NASA said, "The salt minerals in these first two rock cores may also have trapped tiny bubbles of ancient Martian water. If present, they could serve as microscopic time capsules, offering clues about the ancient climate and habitability of Mars."

The purpose of Perseverance is to recover as much information from Mars as possible in hopes that this information will allow researchers to confirm that the Red Planet once had an environment that supported microbial life. The results from just two core samples in the Jezero Crater have proved promising, and Perseverance can carry 43 sample tubes, which will eventually be brought back to Earth for further analysis.

For more information on this story, check out this link here.

NASA says new Mars sample reveal a 'potentially habitable environment' 02 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Hanes Men's Graphic Vintage Cali Collection T-Shirt

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$9.65
$9.65$11.25$12.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 9/14/2021 at 2:10 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:cnet.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.