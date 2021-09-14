Scientists just created the coldest temperature ever recorded

Researchers from the University of Bremen have successfully broken the record for the coldest temperature ever recorded.

For context, the coldest temperature that can be measured on the thermodynamics scale is -459.67 F, and for an object to reach that temperature, it needs to be stripped of all atomic motion and kinetic energy, which is currently impossible for scientists.

However, that doesn't mean researchers can't come close to absolute zero, as researchers aboard the International Space Station were able to record a temperature of 100 nanoKelvin or 100 millionths of a degree above absolute zero, per Interesting Engineering. The team, which now holds the record for the lowest temperature ever recorded, managed to reach a temperature of 38 picoKelvin or 38 trillionths of a degree above absolute zero.

