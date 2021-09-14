All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Scientists just created the coldest temperature ever recorded

Researchers from the University of Bremen have successfully broken the record for the coldest temperature ever recorded.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Tue, Sep 14 2021 2:46 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

A team of physicists has managed to break the record for the coldest temperature ever recorded, and they did it with a quantum gas experiment.

Scientists just created the coldest temperature ever recorded 01 | TweakTown.com

For context, the coldest temperature that can be measured on the thermodynamics scale is -459.67 F, and for an object to reach that temperature, it needs to be stripped of all atomic motion and kinetic energy, which is currently impossible for scientists.

However, that doesn't mean researchers can't come close to absolute zero, as researchers aboard the International Space Station were able to record a temperature of 100 nanoKelvin or 100 millionths of a degree above absolute zero, per Interesting Engineering. The team, which now holds the record for the lowest temperature ever recorded, managed to reach a temperature of 38 picoKelvin or 38 trillionths of a degree above absolute zero.

If you are interested in how the experiment was done, check out this link here.

Buy at Amazon

Hanes Men's Graphic Vintage Cali Collection T-Shirt

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$9.65
$9.65$11.25$12.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 9/14/2021 at 2:10 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:interestingengineering.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.