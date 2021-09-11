Halo Infinite's second beta starts soon, but you have to sign up now

All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Published Sat, Sep 11 2021 8:12 PM CDT
Halo Infinite's second beta test will begin this month, but you'll have to sign up in the next two days in order to get in.

343i confirms Halo Infinite's second flight kicks off on September 24 on Xbox One, Xbox Series consoles, and PC. There's just one catch: You'll need to sign up as a Halo Insider before September 13 in order to secure a guaranteed spot in the beta. The second beta will be a "larger scale flight" that includes PVP on by default with both 4v4 and 12v12 Big Team Battle chaos.

"You can definitely expect another big-scale flight like this with even more people invited. We're going to include the same concept we had this time--the bots and weapon drills--but we're also targeting a full release of 4v4 PVP and we want to go even bigger and have big team battle. Those are our targets for the next flight," live operations producer Sam Hanshaw said in a recent dev steam.

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

