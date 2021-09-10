All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Satellite images show 10 mile ocean oil spill caused by Hurricane Ida

Satellites have captured images of an oil spill located in the Gulf of Mexico. Officials say it was caused by Hurricane Ida.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Fri, Sep 10 2021 5:32 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Satellites have captured some images of an oil spill that has happened in the Gulf of Mexico caused by Hurricane Ida.

Satellite images show 10 mile ocean oil spill caused by Hurricane Ida 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 5 IMAGES

On August 29, Hurricane Ida reached land close to Port Fourchon, Louisiana, and caused destruction to almost everything that came in its path. The hurricane came with 150 mph winds, large amounts of rainfall that eventuated into widespread flooding and many storms. Now it has been discovered that Hurricane Ida has also caused an oil spill in the ocean, as divers have identified a ruptured valve 2 miles south of Port Fourchon.

Satellites have been used to capture the size of the spill, and officials are estimating that it at least stretches 10 miles. The oil spill has remained out at sea and hasn't affected the Louisana shoreline. Additionally, crews are already doing what they can to reduce the spill, and luckily the pipe that is ruptured is in relatively shallow water of about 34 feet. If you are interested in reading more about this story, check out this link here.

Satellite images show 10 mile ocean oil spill caused by Hurricane Ida 02 | TweakTown.com
Satellite images show 10 mile ocean oil spill caused by Hurricane Ida 03 | TweakTown.com
Satellite images show 10 mile ocean oil spill caused by Hurricane Ida 04 | TweakTown.com
Satellite images show 10 mile ocean oil spill caused by Hurricane Ida 05 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

LEGO Ideas International Space Station 21321 Building Kit

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$56.99
$56.00$69.99$69.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 9/10/2021 at 4:40 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:space.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.