Call of Duty Vanguard will have PC-level tweaks on consoles

Sledgehammer Games is baking in PC-level features and tweaks into Call of Duty Vanguard on consoles, including FOV sliders.

This year's new WW2-themed Call of Duty is built on the same new-and-improved engine as Modern Warfare and Black Ops Cold War, which supports ray tracing, 120FPS and other higher-end optimizations on consoles. On top of that, Vanguard's next-gen release will also feature an FOV slider up to 120 degrees, motion blur toggles, and depth of field tweaks. There's no word on whether or not PS4 or Xbox One will also support this feature.

A brief look at Vanguard's settings popped up online from design director Adam Iscove, and Sledgehammer's community strategist Sam Leichtamer confirms the snapshot is indeed from Vanguard's console version.

An open beta for Call of Duty Vanguard is set for September 16, and the game will release November 5, 2021 on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC.