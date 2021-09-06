All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Near-Earth supermassive black hole hidden in tendrils photographed

A phenomenal new image captured with the Dark Energy Camera shows a near-Earth galaxy with a hidden supermassive black hole.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Mon, Sep 6 2021 6:31 AM CDT
A galaxy that is relatively close to Earth has been photographed by astronomers, capturing its tendrils in incredible detail.

Near-Earth supermassive black hole hidden in tendrils photographed 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

The galaxy that is front and center in the image is Centaurus A, which is more than 12 million light-years from Earth, a relatively short distance in space. Centaurus A is located in the southern constellation Centaurus and was first discovered back in 1826 by Scottish astronomer James Dunlop from his home in Parramatta, New South Wales, Australia. Due to how bright the galaxy is, it's one of the most studied galaxies in the southern sky.

The supermassive black hole located at the center of the galaxy is estimated to contain 55 million times the mass of our Sun and is also shooting out jets of matter that is causing a bright source of radio light that astronomers are interpreting. The tendrils seen encompassing the black hole are comprised of dust, which came from a collision of another galaxy in the past. Researchers used the Dark Energy Camera that is located at the Cerro Tololo Inter-American Observatory in Chile to take the image.

Near-Earth supermassive black hole hidden in tendrils photographed 02 | TweakTown.com
Near-Earth supermassive black hole hidden in tendrils photographed 03 | TweakTown.com

NEWS SOURCE:space.com

