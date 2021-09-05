All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1Bitcoin Mining

Blue Box Game Studios confirms Abandoned was announced too early

Blue Box Game Studios confirms the obvious, says its massively controversial horror IP Abandoned was simply announced too soon.

@DeekeTweak
Published Sun, Sep 5 2021 4:34 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Following weeks of speculation and massive disappointment, Blue Box Game Studios says its game Abandoned was announced too early.

Blue Box Game Studios released a new Abandoned FAQ confirming a new playable teaser and outright says the hugely controversial game just isn't ready for the public.

"Abandoned was announced too soon. Also, we received a bigger audience than we initially had, so we had to polish the game even more. Even now, the game isn't ready for the public eye to see. We will release all media inside the Realtime Experience app and web for actual gameplay reveals and cinematic trailers," the site reads.

Blue Box Game Studios is one of the most widely-disliked game devs in existence right now and it's all thanks to how it chose to market Abandoned, its mysterious new horror game Abandoned. Something has been off about Blue Box and Abandoned from the get-go, and gamers speculated it could be a secret Hideo Kojima publicity stunt complete with a fake studio--not unlike the 7780s Studio Kojima had set up for P.T., or the notorious Moby Dick Studio established for Metal Gear Solid V with its fake CEO Joakim Mogren.

The Blue Box Game Studios fan theory rabbit hole goes deep, and studio head Hasan Khamaran did his part to feed speculation on two separate occasions, first leading gamers to believe Abandoned is related to Silent Hill, and then with a teaser image of a character with an eyepatch--a nod to Snake, perhaps. Kharaman event went so far to reveal himself and say he has no association with Kojima, but this didn't do much to extinguish speculation. himself

The hype hit a wall when the Abandoned Realtime Experience App--a confusing and weird experimental app on PS5 that will "host" interactive media and announcements--released on PS5 and turned out to be a 5GB video that everyone had already seen.

Since then, Blue Box Game Studios has been very quiet about Abandoned and there haven't been many updates outside of the FAQ page. Abandoned was originally set for a release in Q4 2021. The game has been pushed back to a nebulous 2022 release.

Blue Box Game Studios confirms Abandoned was announced too early 53 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES
Buy at Amazon

Cyberpunk 2077 - PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$16.90
$16.90$25.59$25.50
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 9/5/2021 at 1:23 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:blueboxgamestudios.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.