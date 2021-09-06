All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
SpaceX's Dragon Capsule travelers will have an crazy view out of this

Elon Musk's SpaceX has installed a crazy glass window that passengers aboard the Dragon Capsule will enjoy for viewers' pleasure.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Mon, Sep 6 2021 5:36 AM CDT
Space tourism is just taking its first baby steps now, but before we know it you'll be buying your friends trips to space as birthday presents.

The main goal behind companies that are pioneering the space tourism industry is to make the trips to the edge of our atmosphere as accessible as possible to the everyday person, which essentially boils down to making travel as cheap as possible. At the moment, space tourism flights are well above the $50,000 mark, but as the industry matures and evolves, those costs will be reduced.

So, what will you see if you take a trip to space? Later this month, four civilians will be climbing aboard SpaceX's Dragon Capsule, Resilience, which has already docked with the International Space Station (ISS) twice. Due to this mission named Inspiration4 not requiring any docking, SpaceX has equipped Resilience with a glass dome that the four passengers will be able to look out of. NASA has confirmed that it's the biggest window to ever been flown in space.

For more information on this story, check out this link here.

SpaceX's Dragon Capsule travelers will have an crazy view out of this 01 | TweakTown.com
NEWS SOURCE:interestingengineering.com

