NASA photographed hurricane Ida's tremendous power from space

NASA has used its GOES-East satellite to photograph the power of Tropical Storm Ida roll over the United States of America.

Published Thu, Sep 2 2021 3:31 AM CDT   |   Updated Thu, Sep 2 2021 4:55 AM CDT
Hurricane Ida is currently causing havoc across many southern U.S. states, bringing incredibly high forced winds and torrential rainfall.

The tropical storm is rolling throughout the country, causing mass damage wherever it goes, and according to Al Jazeera, it has caused $18 billion in damages in Louisiana that will have to be paid out by insurers. NASA has used the GOES-East satellite that is partner-operated by the space agency and the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) to photograph the storm from above.

Ida reached U.S. soil on August 29 and was deemed a Category 4 hurricane, and from the above image, you can understand that categorization is certainly not an understatement of hurricanes power. NOAA representatives said on Tuesday, "Imagery from this morning is compared to August 9, and shows a significant drop in nighttime lights around New Orleans, Baton Rouge, Slidell, and Hammond, LA." If you are interested in reading more about this story, check out this link here.

NEWS SOURCE:space.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

