New Suicide Squad, Batman-less Gotham Knights footage coming soon
Warner Bros' new DC Fandome is back and will showcase new Suicide Squad and Gotham Knights gameplay footage this October.
Warner Bros. DC Fandome celebration is coming back in 2021, promising a bunch of game reveals from titles like Gotham Knights and Rocksteady's new Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League game.
Today WB announced its DC Fandome event is coming back on October 16, complete with a bunch of game content in tow. According to a press release, DC Fandome will showcase new content from Warner Bros. Montreal's hugely ambitious four-player co-op Gotham Knights and Rocksteady Studios' new Suicide Squad adaptation.
"Warner Bros. Games will feature new reveals from the highly anticipated Gotham Knights, developed by Warner Bros. Games Montreal, and Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, developed by Rocksteady Studios,"the press release states.
What we know about Gotham Knights
- 4-player co-op
- Doesn't feature Batman
- Four playable characters: Batgirl, Red Hood, Nightwing, and Robin
- Third-person action, exploration, and brawling
- RPG mechanics with level ups and elemental affinities
What we know about Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League
- Online-only live game
- Four-player co-op
- Next-gen exclusive
- Evil Superman is the main antagonist
- Four characters: Harley Quinn, Deadshot, King Shark, and Captain Boomerang
- Special abilities/RPG level ups
- Squad-based, can be played singleplayer with bots
It's been months since we've heard about either game and the event comes at an interesting time. Warner Media, the parent company of WB Games which oversees devs like Rocksteady and WB Montreal, just merged with Discovery in a huge $43 billion deal. Luckily WB Games' game studios weren't included in the deal--the company confirmed that Avalanche, Netherealm, Rocksteady, and TT Games won't be sold off.
Similar News
- > NEXT STORY: Windows 11 launches October 5, 2021: prepare your PC now
- < PREVIOUS STORY: Hideo Kojima is working on two new games and one is unpredictable