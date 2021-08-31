New Suicide Squad, Batman-less Gotham Knights footage coming soon

Warner Bros' new DC Fandome is back and will showcase new Suicide Squad and Gotham Knights gameplay footage this October.

Warner Bros. DC Fandome celebration is coming back in 2021, promising a bunch of game reveals from titles like Gotham Knights and Rocksteady's new Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League game.

Today WB announced its DC Fandome event is coming back on October 16, complete with a bunch of game content in tow. According to a press release, DC Fandome will showcase new content from Warner Bros. Montreal's hugely ambitious four-player co-op Gotham Knights and Rocksteady Studios' new Suicide Squad adaptation.

"Warner Bros. Games will feature new reveals from the highly anticipated Gotham Knights, developed by Warner Bros. Games Montreal, and Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, developed by Rocksteady Studios,"the press release states.

What we know about Gotham Knights

4-player co-op

Doesn't feature Batman

Four playable characters: Batgirl, Red Hood, Nightwing, and Robin

Third-person action, exploration, and brawling

RPG mechanics with level ups and elemental affinities

What we know about Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League

Online-only live game

Four-player co-op

Next-gen exclusive

Evil Superman is the main antagonist

Four characters: Harley Quinn, Deadshot, King Shark, and Captain Boomerang

Special abilities/RPG level ups

Squad-based, can be played singleplayer with bots

It's been months since we've heard about either game and the event comes at an interesting time. Warner Media, the parent company of WB Games which oversees devs like Rocksteady and WB Montreal, just merged with Discovery in a huge $43 billion deal. Luckily WB Games' game studios weren't included in the deal--the company confirmed that Avalanche, Netherealm, Rocksteady, and TT Games won't be sold off.