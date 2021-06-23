All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Rocksteady, Netherealm, Avalanche and Monolith aren't being sold

Warner Media apparently isn't selling off other game dev studios like Netherealm, or IPs like Mortal Kombat in WB Games portfolio.

Published Wed, Jun 23 2021 4:34 PM CDT
WB Games studios like Netherealm, Avalanche, Monolith, and WB Games Montreal won't be sold off, a recent press release seems to confirm.

WarnerMedia is merging with Discovery to form a huge new mega-company. So what happens to the WB Games division that includes franchises like Mortal Kombat, Batman, and Superman? The games division will still be part of WarnerMedia and the parent will not sell its biggest studios or IPs.

Today WarnerMedia sold off its first games studio following the merger deal with Discovery. EA bought mobile dev Playdemic from WB for $1.4 billion in cash. This apparently is the only studio that will be sold:

"The remaining Warner Bros. Games portfolio is included in the recently announced WarnerMedia-Discovery transaction and will become part of the combined media and entertainment company after the expected close of that transaction," reads the deal's press release.

Apart from this brief mention in a press release, AT&T, WarnerMedia and Discovery have all been silent on the transition. The WB Games label hasn't given any recent updates on big new games like Gotham Knights, Rocksteady's Suicide Squad game, or Avalanche's Harry Potter title.

NEWS SOURCE:ir.ea.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

