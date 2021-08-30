All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
There are 6 invisible structures hidden beneath Greenland's ice sheet

Greenland's ice sheet is two miles thick, and underneath it, there are six mysterious structures that have been hidden from view.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Mon, Aug 30 2021 2:36 AM CDT
As humans continue to expand our understanding of what technology is capable of, we also expand our understanding of the world we live in.

The evolution of human knowledge through the advancement of the technologies we create comes in various forms, and one of those forms is radar technology. In 2013 it was discovered that beneath the Greenland ice sheet, there is the world's longest canyon that is 460 miles in length, putting it above China's 308-mile-long (496 km) Yarlung Tsangpo Grand Canyon, which is renowned as the world's longest visible canyon.

Not only has the world's longest canyon been discovered through the use of emerging new technologies, but so have vast mountain ranges beneath the 2 mile-thick ice sheet. The data recovered by these technologies revealed a topographic map of the world beneath the glaciers, making researchers interesting in certain aspects of the glaciers; water beneath the surface containing clues about past events, meteor impacts, lakes of various sizes, and perfectly preserved fossil plants.

6 Mysterious Structures Hidden Beneath Greenland's Ice Sheet

  • Perfectly preserved fossil plants
  • Lakes of various sizes,
  • Meteor evidence
  • Crystalline meltwater
  • A primeval lake
  • Invisible mountains
NEWS SOURCE:space.com

