All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1Bitcoin Mining

Here's what Zelda: Breath of the Wild at 8K + ray tracing looks like

Not even the next-gen The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 will look as good as this... 8K with ray tracing looks glorious.

@anthony256
Published Fri, Aug 27 2021 7:52 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is a system-seller for the Nintendo Switch, where I personally purchased the Switch exclusively for Breath of the Wild and man, was it worth it. But what about at 8K with ray tracing?

Digital Dreams has teased The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild running at 8K -- so 7680 x 4320, which is orders of magnitude better than the 1152 x 648 that the Switch handheld mode runs the game. That's just 81% of 720p, and 720p is nothing against 4320p.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild running at not just native 8K but also with ray tracing reshade preset Beyond All Limits. It really does look awesome at 8K 60FPS and with the Beyond All Limits preset installed and makes me want to replay the game on my PC like this, so bad.

This isn't the first time we've seen The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild running at 8K... nor is it the first time we've seen it with 8K and ray tracing. A couple of months ago in May 2021, Digital Dreams also pumped out a video of Zelda: Breath of the Wild playing through the Wii U emulator CEMU on the PC.

In that video, they ran BotW at 8K with Revolvere's REVO ReShade REDUX mod, which added Pascal Glicher's Screen-Space Ray Traced Global Illumination shader for some software-based screen-space ray-tracing effects.

I think this new one looks better, and it really does make me want to fully replay the game like this.

Here's what Zelda: Breath of the Wild at 8K + ray tracing looks like 08 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - Nintendo Switch

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$49.94
$49.94$49.94$42.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 8/27/2021 at 3:02 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.