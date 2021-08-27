Here's what Zelda: Breath of the Wild at 8K + ray tracing looks like

Not even the next-gen The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 will look as good as this... 8K with ray tracing looks glorious.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is a system-seller for the Nintendo Switch, where I personally purchased the Switch exclusively for Breath of the Wild and man, was it worth it. But what about at 8K with ray tracing?

Digital Dreams has teased The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild running at 8K -- so 7680 x 4320, which is orders of magnitude better than the 1152 x 648 that the Switch handheld mode runs the game. That's just 81% of 720p, and 720p is nothing against 4320p.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild running at not just native 8K but also with ray tracing reshade preset Beyond All Limits. It really does look awesome at 8K 60FPS and with the Beyond All Limits preset installed and makes me want to replay the game on my PC like this, so bad.

This isn't the first time we've seen The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild running at 8K... nor is it the first time we've seen it with 8K and ray tracing. A couple of months ago in May 2021, Digital Dreams also pumped out a video of Zelda: Breath of the Wild playing through the Wii U emulator CEMU on the PC.

In that video, they ran BotW at 8K with Revolvere's REVO ReShade REDUX mod, which added Pascal Glicher's Screen-Space Ray Traced Global Illumination shader for some software-based screen-space ray-tracing effects.

I think this new one looks better, and it really does make me want to fully replay the game like this.