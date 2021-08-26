Halo Infinite's PC spec requirements are a little crazy

Halo Infinite's PC spec requirements pop up on Steam and the recommending settings are demanding in a time of GPU shortages.

Halo Infinite's PC spec requirements just got updated on Steam and they're actually pretty steep.

343i is going all out with Halo Infinite's PC version, complete with 4K 60FPS gaming, FOV sliders, ultra-wide support, and a ton of user settings and tweaks. These optimizations apparently come at a cost and Halo Infinite will have somewhat tough recommended specs on PC.

According to the newly revised Steam spec requirements, the developers want you to have a Radeon RX 5700 XT or an NVIDIA RTX 2070 GPU--both are pretty tough calls given the GPU shortages--alongside an AMD R7 3700X or Intel i7-9700K CPU. There's no spec target outlined but we're guessing the minimum specs are for 1080p (at least we hope so) and the recommended target 1440p and above.

It's also worth mentioning the specs don't clarify whether or not the free-to-play multiplayer and campaign will both require the same hardware. The two modes are developed in the same Slipspace Engine so it's unlikely we'll see big variances in performance demands across the two.

343i has yet to clarify or comment on these new specs.

MINIMUM:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 RS3 x64

Processor: AMD FX-8370 or Intel i5-4440

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: AMD RX 570 or NVIDIA GTX 1050 Ti

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 50 GB available space

RECOMMENDED: