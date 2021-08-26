All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Wormholes are possible, but to build one we need a specific ingredient

A physicist has explained that wormholes are actually possible, but there is some specific ingredient humans need to make one.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Thu, Aug 26 2021 5:34 AM CDT
Are wormholes real, and is it possible for humans to construct one to travel through spacetime? Theoretically, yes, but we are missing a specific ingredient.

Joao Rosa, a physicist at Aveiro University in Portugal, spoke to Live Science and said that she is attempting to "build" a virtual wormhole, but there are few problems that are needed to be overcome first. A wormhole is a theoretical passage between two points in space, however, with our current understanding of physics, wormholes are located beyond the event horizon of a black hole, and if an individual passed the event horizon, they would never be able to leave due to the extreme gravitational pull.

Additionally, the tunnel between the two points in space would likely collapse due to how unstable it is. In order to create a wormhole that doesn't trap the traveler, Rosa is proposing a form of matter that has negative energy or negative mass. The only problem is that researchers haven't yet observed negative mass in the observable universe, however at the quantum level, physicists have observed negative energy, but the observations have been limited to the microscopic scales.

Rosa said, "The presence of this matter is essential as it prevents the wormhole throat from collapsing upon a traveler, but it is also problematic. It presents a negative average energy density, an extremely rare characteristic of matter in the universe that is only observed in very specific situations at the quantum level."

If you are interested in reading more about this story, check out this link here.

NEWS SOURCE:space.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

