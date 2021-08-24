All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1Bitcoin Mining

Destiny 2's new glaive nods to Squall's gunblade in Final Fantasy 8

Destiny 2's new Witch Queen expansion adds a first-person glaive weapon that slices, stabs, and even shoots mid-range projectiles.

@DeekeTweak
Published Tue, Aug 24 2021 4:14 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Destiny 2's new Witch Queen expansion adds an awesome new melee/gun hybrid that shakes gameplay up a bit.

Destiny 2's new glaive nods to Squall's gunblade in Final Fantasy 8 432 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Destiny 2's new glaive weapon is the very first first-person melee weapon in the game, and it looks like Bungie's own unique take on Squall's gunblade in Final Fantasy 8. It's primarily an energy melee weapon that can slash out combos while also blasting mid-range projectiles--and even offers protection via an energy shield if it's leveled up. Plus it's not something you can find--it's something you have to make.

Weapon crafting is coming to Destiny 2, and the glaive will be the first piece of gear you make with the new feature. "This is a combat-based progression system. The more you use these weapons, the more objectives you complete with them, the more you'll level them up and the more powerful they grow over time," Bungie said in the Witch Queen stream. The devs confirm players will be able to make all Throne World weapons, raid weapons, and seasonal weapons with the new crafting mode.

"We have plans to add more weapon crafting for both legacy and new weapons later in the year."

Destiny 2's The Witch Queen expansion goes live February 22, 2022 on all platforms.

Destiny 2's new glaive nods to Squall's gunblade in Final Fantasy 8 87 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Final Fantasy VIII Remastered (PS4)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$24.95
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 8/24/2021 at 2:13 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:twitch.tv

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.