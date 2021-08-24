All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1Bitcoin Mining

US military has a secret space weapon, may be declassified very soon

The United States Military is currently debating whether to reveal a highly classified space weapon with a public demonstration.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Tue, Aug 24 2021 6:05 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

The United States military is currently debating over revealing a highly classified space weapon through a public demonstration.

US military has a secret space weapon, may be declassified very soon 01 | TweakTown.com

The news is sourced from the publication Breaking Defense, and according to the report, a number of military leaders have been discussing for more than a year about unveiling the US's secret space weapon. The report goes on to say that weapon was created under the "Special Access Program", which is slapped with a "highly classified" stamp.

The debate between the senior military leaders is on whether to reveal the weapon by demonstrating its capabilities, according to the report. This isn't the first time the US government has thought about revealing the weapon, as the Trump administration was planning on an unveiling in 2020, but the event was canceled due to COVID-19. Additionally, the report says the weapon could be revealed at the 2021 Space Symposium, where there could be a public display.

A reason why the US would want to show off a space weapon publicly could be to demonstrate a level of strength that will hopefully act as a deterrent. As outlined by ArsTechnica, the US may be wanting to demonstrate that it has the capabilities of taking out rival country satellites, which China and Russia both have shown.

For more information on this story, check out this link here.

Buy at Amazon

NASA Roll-Top Backpack - Blue and Grey Backpack

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$78.95
$78.95$78.95-
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 8/24/2021 at 6:33 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:arstechnica.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.