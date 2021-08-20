All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1Bitcoin Mining

Halo beta test was two months old, big perf jumps coming to final game

343 Industries promises at least 20% boosted performance gains on PC and fixes for GeForce GTX 900 series graphics cards.

@DeekeTweak
Published Fri, Aug 20 2021 4:12 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Halo Infinite's final release will perform a lot better than the insider flight, 343i confirms.

Halo beta test was two months old, big perf jumps coming to final game 34 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

In a recent dev update, 343i says the Halo Infinite insider test flight was two months old and that the game will perform much better at launch. Since time works differently in game dev--two months can lead to radical changes--343i says playing the flight was like going back in time. This is to be expected because the test was a technical run to flex the infrastructure and network systems.

In the dev update, 343i live ops producer Sam Hanshaw confirmed a 20% perf gain on PC: "One of the things that was pretty painful for everyone was a misconfiguration in how the executable was running. That was resulting in about a 20% performance drop. That's been addressed, and gamers can expect at least a 20% improvement in performance. We also had issues with GTX 900 series graphics cards."

"As with all things on PC and console, we're going to see a lot of performance boosts over the next couple of months. As a reminder to everyone, this build that we tested was about two months old, and stepping back and looking at development, it's like going in a time machine."

Read Also: Halo Infinite PC settings: FOV slider, built-in FPS counter, and more

343i has lofty ambitions with the PC release. Halo Infinite will hit 4K 60FPS as well as uncapped FPS on PC, ultra-wide support, button remapping, FOV sliders, built-in FPS counters, and a ton of graphical settings options.

Other versions fare differently, especially on Xbox One, which ran the game at 30FPS. We're not sure what kind of gains players will see on older Xbox One gen hardware.

Halo beta test was two months old, big perf jumps coming to final game 87 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Halo 5: Guardians

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$16.79
$5.22$4.40$4.40
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 8/20/2021 at 4:12 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:youtube.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.