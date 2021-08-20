Halo beta test was two months old, big perf jumps coming to final game

Halo Infinite's final release will perform a lot better than the insider flight, 343i confirms.

In a recent dev update, 343i says the Halo Infinite insider test flight was two months old and that the game will perform much better at launch. Since time works differently in game dev--two months can lead to radical changes--343i says playing the flight was like going back in time. This is to be expected because the test was a technical run to flex the infrastructure and network systems.

In the dev update, 343i live ops producer Sam Hanshaw confirmed a 20% perf gain on PC: "One of the things that was pretty painful for everyone was a misconfiguration in how the executable was running. That was resulting in about a 20% performance drop. That's been addressed, and gamers can expect at least a 20% improvement in performance. We also had issues with GTX 900 series graphics cards."

"As with all things on PC and console, we're going to see a lot of performance boosts over the next couple of months. As a reminder to everyone, this build that we tested was about two months old, and stepping back and looking at development, it's like going in a time machine."

343i has lofty ambitions with the PC release. Halo Infinite will hit 4K 60FPS as well as uncapped FPS on PC, ultra-wide support, button remapping, FOV sliders, built-in FPS counters, and a ton of graphical settings options.

Other versions fare differently, especially on Xbox One, which ran the game at 30FPS. We're not sure what kind of gains players will see on older Xbox One gen hardware.