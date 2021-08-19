All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Bethesda may just remaster Quake 1 instead of a full remake

Bethesda's 'revitalized' Quake may be a Quake 1 remaster on PC with new maps instead of a fully-fledged reboot or remake.

Published Thu, Aug 19 2021 9:15 AM CDT
Bethesda's new revitalized Quake game may just be a remastered version of Quake 1 with higher-end HD graphics, not a fully fledged remake.

News about an upcoming "revitalized" Quake will be announced today at 2PM during QuakeCon, but it might not be something big. As per SteamDB, Quake 1's beta version has been updated on Steam, possibly indicating Bethesda may just be upgrading the original game instead of launching a new product.

It's also worth noting that the original Quake is among the only games not discounted on the big Steam QuakeCon sale.

It's possible that MachineGames and id are releasing a souped-up version of Quake with better graphics, more streamlined performance, and maybe even new maps. The game currently suffers a number of issues on Steam, including FPS drops that can only be alleviated by adjusting resolution.

QuakeCon's opening announcement stream will go live today, August 19 at 2PM EST on Bethesda's Twitch channel.

QuakeCon Digital Welcome + Celebrating 25 Years of Quake with id Software and MachineGames

2:00 PM EDT - 2:30 PM EDT

Join Pete Hines & Erin Losi to kick off QuakeCon 2021!

Kevin Cloud and Marty Stratton from id Software and Jerk Gustafsson from MachineGames discuss the impact and legacy of the original Quake on it's 25th anniversary.

NEWS SOURCE:steamdb.info

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

