SpaceX Starlink satellites responsible for most close orbit encounters

Europe's leading expert on space debris said that SpaceX's Starlink satellites are responsible for most close encounters in orbit.

Published Fri, Aug 20 2021 3:34 AM CDT
Space junk will increasingly become a larger issue as humans continue to launch more objects into space.

SpaceX Starlink satellites responsible for most close orbit encounters 01 | TweakTown.com

One of the main components to reducing the amount of space debris floating around our planet is to ensure that satellites already positioned in orbit don't collide with each other. According to Hugh Lewis, the head of the Astronautics Research Group at the University of Southampton, U.K, SpaceX's Starlink satellites are responsible for half of all encounters between two space crafts.

Lewis also says that Starlink satellites are involved in around 1,600 close encounters per week. A "close encounter" is defined by two spacecrafts passing each other within 0.6 miles. Lewis is also the leading expert on space debris in Europe and said, "I have looked at the data going back to May 2019 when Starlink was first launched to understand the burden of these megaconstellations. Since then, the number of encounters picked up by the Socrates database has more than doubled and now we are in a situation where Starlink accounts for half of all encounters."

If you are interested in reading more about this story, check out this link here.

NEWS SOURCE:space.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

