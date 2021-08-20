All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
This car will offer human-like emotions with a personal AI assistant

Drivers of this car will be able to engage with an artificial intelligence that is designed to offer human-like emotions.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Fri, Aug 20 2021 4:03 AM CDT
A car manufacturer is implementing into its vehicles an artificial intelligence (AI) personal assistant that is designed to respond like a human.

This car will offer human-like emotions with a personal AI assistant 03 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

That car company is MG, and the vehicle the artificial intelligence personal assistant will be in is the new MG Astor SUV. The company behind the car has said that the new AI personal assistant is a "first for any car globally" and is designed to offer what is described as human-like emotional responses. The AI personal assistant will be able to engage in a conversation with the driver and answer questions about any topic with its answered being sourced from Wikipedia.

According to MG, the AI personal assistant will be able to speak, listen, react and look at the driver when it's spoken to - it can even mimic the driver. MG says that the AI personal assistant will also be able to read drivers the news, complete commands such as opening the sunroof, and even provide driving advice after it has learned the driver's driving pattern. If you are interested in learning more about this feature or the MG Astor SUV as a whole, check out this link here.

This car will offer human-like emotions with a personal AI assistant 02 | TweakTown.com
This car will offer human-like emotions with a personal AI assistant 01 | TweakTown.com
NEWS SOURCE:autoevolution.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

