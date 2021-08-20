This car will offer human-like emotions with a personal AI assistant

Drivers of this car will be able to engage with an artificial intelligence that is designed to offer human-like emotions.

A car manufacturer is implementing into its vehicles an artificial intelligence (AI) personal assistant that is designed to respond like a human.

That car company is MG, and the vehicle the artificial intelligence personal assistant will be in is the new MG Astor SUV. The company behind the car has said that the new AI personal assistant is a "first for any car globally" and is designed to offer what is described as human-like emotional responses. The AI personal assistant will be able to engage in a conversation with the driver and answer questions about any topic with its answered being sourced from Wikipedia.

According to MG, the AI personal assistant will be able to speak, listen, react and look at the driver when it's spoken to - it can even mimic the driver. MG says that the AI personal assistant will also be able to read drivers the news, complete commands such as opening the sunroof, and even provide driving advice after it has learned the driver's driving pattern. If you are interested in learning more about this feature or the MG Astor SUV as a whole, check out this link here.