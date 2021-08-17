All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1Bitcoin Mining

14 and 9 year-old brother-sister combo make $32,000/month from crypto

A fourteen and nine year-old are making as much as $32,000 a month from cryptocurrency after researching how to do it on YouTube.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Tue, Aug 17 2021 3:07 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

A fourteen and nine-year-old brother and sister combo are making as much as $32,000 a month from cryptocurrency, and here's how.

14 and 9 year-old brother-sister combo make $32,000/month from crypto 01 | TweakTown.com

According to a report from the Dallas Morning News, Ishaan Thakur, aged 14, and his sister Aanya, aged 9, began their journey's into the world of cryptocurrency after hearing their father discuss cryptocurrencies and their rise in value. Ishaan and Aanya started mining Ethereum on an old gaming laptop and reportedly was making $1,000 a month. With their profits, the brother and sister decided to invest in additional equipment to increase their profits.

According to the report from Dallas Morning News, with the help of their father, Ishaan and Aanya are now running an Ethereum mine that has 94 processors mining, with NVIDIA's RTX 3090 being the main graphics card being used. Originally, the crypto mine was inside of the Thakur's garage, but now that profits have increased, the family has decided to move the mine to an air-conditioned data center in downtown Dallas, Texas.

As for energy bills, reports indicate that the family is paying $2,500 a month on electricity between the air-conditioned data center and the garage, which also contains 30 graphics cards mining. For more information on this story, check out this link here.

Buy at Amazon

2021 Ethereum Collectible Commemorative Coin

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$14.95
$14.95--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 8/16/2021 at 11:03 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:newsbreak.com, dallasnews.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.