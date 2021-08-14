Battlefield 2042 PS5 test cancelled due to 'critical issue'

Battlefield 2042's technical test won't happen on PlayStation 5 after all, but Xbox and PC gamers can try out cross-play.

DICE has cancelled the planned Battlefield 2042 technical test on PlayStation 5 due to a "critical issue" with the build.

PS5 gamers won't get to try out Battlefield 2042 and put it through its paces this weekend. DICE recently confirmed the BF2042 technical test has been scrapped on PS5 due to an unspecific "critical issue."

"We've been testing our builds in the background on console ahead of the crossplay testing this weekend. We've already identified a critical issue with our submitted build on PlayStation 5 and have notified folks that we will not be testing on PlayStation 5 this weekend," Lead Community Manager Adam Freeman said on Twitter.

Meanwhile, both the PC and Xbox builds are now live. EA warns that this is a "very early version" of Battlefield 2042 and does not represent final gameplay. The technical test is a way to see how well the game's infrastructure and servers run with a bunch of people playing and connecting. Since Battlefield 2042 is an online-only game it's extremely important that DICE test everything from AI and latency to server speeds and bandwidth.

The technical test is NDA-bound and Freeman also warns users not to leak gameplay footage or they could be perma-banned from the final game.

"Break the rules, expect to lose access to both the Technical Playtest, future EA Tests, and potentially access to 2042 itself when it releases. We've already removed plenty of people from the Playtest in these past 48 hours, and they won't be able to play this weekend."

A Battlefield 2042 open beta is set to launch sometime later in the year.