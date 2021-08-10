All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Scientists found the dark origin of asteroid that killed the dinosaurs

Researchers believe they have found the dark origin of the asteroid that wiped out the dinosaurs around 250 million years ago.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Tue, Aug 10 2021 4:35 AM CDT
Researchers believe that they have found the location of the asteroid that wiped out the dinosaurs 66 million years ago.

The asteroid that resulted in the catastrophic event 66 million years ago is estimated to be 6 miles wide, and now researchers believe that it came from the dark region outside of our solar system. The asteroid caused a 90-mile-wide in Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula called the Chicxulub crater, and now according to a new study, the origin of that asteroid has been traced back using computer model simulations over millions of years.

Researchers simulated an asteroid being flung from the outer region of our solar system's main asteroid belt and found that an asteroid would collide with Earth once every 250 million years. Researchers found that this calculation lined up with the asteroid that caused the Chicxulub crater just 66 million years ago and that the computer model showed that half of the meteors located in the solar system's outer asteroid belt located between Mars and Jupiter are dark carbonaceous chondrites - a primitive type of meteor that researchers believe was the type that killed off the dinosaurs.

For more information on this story, check out this link here.

NEWS SOURCES:livescience.com, sciencedirect.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

