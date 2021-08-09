All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1Bitcoin Mining

59-year-old man has colonoscopy, doctors discover insect inside colon

A colonoscopy can be an uncomfortable but sometimes life-saving procedure, but not every day do doctors find an insect in a colon.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Mon, Aug 9 2021 4:35 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

A procedure that is uncomfortable, but can be life-saving, is a colonoscopy, but it's not everyday doctors manage to find an insect inside someone's colon.

59-year-old man has colonoscopy, doctors discover insect inside colon 05 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Gastroenterologists Keith Siau of The Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust found something "particularly eye-catching" inside a 59-year-old man's colon. A colonoscopy is a procedure where a camera is placed in the colon of a man to check for any health abnormalities inside of the large intestine, and while the procedure is uncomfortable for many, it can "sometimes be life-saving" if a health abnormality is found before it becomes life-threatening.

Before a colonoscopy is conducted, doctors tell patients not to eat anything 24 hours before the procedure and to drink 1 gallon of polyethylene glycol, an osmotic laxative used to treat constipation, during the evening of the day before the colonoscopy. Researchers suspect that the colonoscopy preparation may have assisted the ladybug in escaping from digestive enzymes.

59-year-old man has colonoscopy, doctors discover insect inside colon 01 | TweakTown.com

The authors wrote the following, "The patient's colonoscopy preparation was 1 gallon of polyethylene glycol the evening before colonoscopy, and the colonoscopy examination was otherwise normal. His colonoscopy preparation may have helped the bug to escape from digestive enzymes in the stomach and upper small intestine."

So, how did the ladybug get there? Authors suspect that the ladybug likely climbed inside while the man was asleep, "bug ingestions are rarely reported but can occur even during sleep."

For more information on this strange story, check out this link here.

Buy at Amazon

59-year-old man has colonoscopy, doctors discover ladybug inside colon

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$78.95
$78.95$78.95-
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 8/8/2021 at 11:57 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:natureworldnews.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.