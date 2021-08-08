Evil Dead video game delayed to 2022, is now getting PVE singleplayer

Saber Interactive's new PVE / PVP Evil Dead game has been pushed back to early 2022, but it's now getting a singleplayer mode.

The new Evil Dead video game looks pretty ambitious. It's a lot like the Friday the 13th multiplayer game except with greater emphasis on PVE survival, and features characters, demons and locales from the entire Evil Dead franchise--as well as the Starz TV show. Add in the development team and online infrastructure of World War Z and the new Evil Dead game is ready for online chaos.

There's just one issue: The game has been delayed a bit to ensure higher quality. Evil Dead is also getting a groovy singleplayer mode so you can still actually play if your friends aren't online.

"We're targeting a new release date to give the team some extra time for polish and to ensure this is the ultimate Evil Dead experience you're all waiting for," Saber said. "This additional time is also allowing us to implement a single-player option that will let you enjoy the game when you are without your co-op compadres."