All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1Bitcoin Mining

WWE 2K22 will be a 'rebirth of the series' on next-gen consoles

Take-Two promises WWE 2K22 will be revitalize franchise after WWE 2K2020's widely-panned release, complete with next-gen upgrades.

@DeekeTweak
Published Fri, Aug 6 2021 3:22 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

2K and Visual Concepts promise to redeem themselves after WWE 2K20's widely-criticized launch.

WWE 2K22 will be a 'rebirth of the series' on next-gen consoles 21 | TweakTown.com

WWE 2K22 aims to redefine the franchise with next-gen optimizations, high-end motion captures, and new graphics and lighting tech. Most importantly, Visual Concepts should squash a lot of the bugs that plagued WWE 2K20. These issues and the coronavirus pandemic interrupting development led to the cancellation of WWE 2K21. Remember that Visual Concepts also makes Take-Two's billion-dollar NBA 2K sports games.

Take-Two has made some lofty claims about the new WWE game. "During fiscal 2022, WWE 2K22 will mark the rebirth of our popular wrestling series. We are very excited about the team's fresh approach to the franchise, including an array of enhancements and new features," Take-Two Interactive President Karl Slatoff said in a recent Q1'22 earnings call.

"2K and Visual Concepts have shared a series of behind the scenes videos of their work on WWE 2K22, including entrance and move animations, as well as motion capture and facial scanning with much more to come."

Next to nothing is known about WWE 2K other than a brief teaser and a tagline: It hits different.

The game will release in Take-Two's Fiscal Year 2022 period, which ends in March 2022.

Buy at Amazon

WWE 2K19 - PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$34.99
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 8/6/2021 at 3:04 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.