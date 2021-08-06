WWE 2K22 will be a 'rebirth of the series' on next-gen consoles

2K and Visual Concepts promise to redeem themselves after WWE 2K20's widely-criticized launch.

WWE 2K22 aims to redefine the franchise with next-gen optimizations, high-end motion captures, and new graphics and lighting tech. Most importantly, Visual Concepts should squash a lot of the bugs that plagued WWE 2K20. These issues and the coronavirus pandemic interrupting development led to the cancellation of WWE 2K21. Remember that Visual Concepts also makes Take-Two's billion-dollar NBA 2K sports games.

Take-Two has made some lofty claims about the new WWE game. "During fiscal 2022, WWE 2K22 will mark the rebirth of our popular wrestling series. We are very excited about the team's fresh approach to the franchise, including an array of enhancements and new features," Take-Two Interactive President Karl Slatoff said in a recent Q1'22 earnings call.

"2K and Visual Concepts have shared a series of behind the scenes videos of their work on WWE 2K22, including entrance and move animations, as well as motion capture and facial scanning with much more to come."

Next to nothing is known about WWE 2K other than a brief teaser and a tagline: It hits different.

The game will release in Take-Two's Fiscal Year 2022 period, which ends in March 2022.