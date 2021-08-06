All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Mark Zuckerberg says what Facebook's next perception-changing shift is

During Facebook's second-quarter earnings call with investors, Facbeook CEO Mark Zuckerberg revealed he 'next big thing' in tech.

Published Fri, Aug 6 2021 5:35 AM CDT
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg spoke at length about something called the "metaverse" during Facebook's second-quarter earnings call.

Mark Zuckerberg says what Facebook's next perception-changing shift is 01 | TweakTown.com

According to Investorplace.com, Mark Zuckerberg mentioned "metaverse" sixteen different times throughout the earnings call and even stated that he expects the public perception of Facebook being a "social media company" to transition to Facebook being seen as a "metaverse company". So, what is a metaverse, and why does Zuckerberg want to lean Facebook in that direction?

Essentially a metaverse is a collection of interactive virtual worlds that users will be able to enter and interact with each other in. Within these worlds or shared 3D virtual spaces, users will be able to do everything they can do in real life, plus more. The word metaverse is usually described as a conceptual future version of the internet where everyone connects with each other via virtual reality.

Facebook is already leaning in this direction with its development into virtual reality with Oculus, and according to Zuckerberg, "And in the coming years, I expect people will transition from seeing us primarily as a social media company to seeing us as a metaverse company."

If you want to check out what a futuristic human society would look like living in a virtual world, watch Steven Spielberg's "Ready Player One".

For more information on this story, check out this link here.

NEWS SOURCE:investorplace.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

