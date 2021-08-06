Keysbuff Weekend Sale - Windows 10 for $12.69 + Office 2019 for $31.16
Grab a hot deal on various versions of Windows 10 and Office 2016 plus Office 2019 from Keysbuff during the big weekend sale.
Keysbuff has teamed up with TweakTown to offer you a 28% discount on a range of various Microsoft software including Windows 10 Pro, Windows 10 Home, Office 2016, Office 2019, Windows Server 19, and more. If you are looking for a great price on MIcrosoft software, you should take a close look here.
Simply use coupon code "TWT" at checkout to receive a 28% discount on your order. Below you can find a list of the offers available to you. Keysbuff also has some bundle deals you will see below that enables you to obtain an even better deal.
Keysbuff software deals
Windows 10:
- Lifetime Windows 10 Pro Global: $14.08 with 28% discount code TWT
- Lifetime Windows 10 Home Global: $12.69 with 28% discount code TWT
- Lifetime Windows 10 Pro 2 PCs Global: $27.32 with 28% discount code TWT ($13.6 Per PC)
- Lifetime Windows 10 LTSC Global: $14.08 with 28% discount code TWT
Microsoft Office:
- Lifetime Office 2016 Pro Plus Global: $26.04 with 28% discount code TWT
- Lifetime Office home and student 2019 Global: $31.16 with 28% discount code TWT
- Lifetime Office 2019 Pro Plus Global: $42.69 with 28% discount code TWT
- Lifetime Office 2019 Pro Plus 5PCs Global: $107.6 with 28% discount code TWT($21 Per PC)
Combo pack:
- Windows 10 Pro + Office 2016 Pro Plus Global: $33.31 with 28% discount code TWT
- Windows 10 Pro + Office 2019 Pro Plus Global: $50.38 with 28% discount code TWT
More deals:
- Lifetime Project Pro 2019 Global: $36.09 with 28% discount code TWT
- Lifetime Visio Pro 2019 Global: $35.43 with 28% discount code TWT
- Lifetime Windows Server 19 standard Global: $16.65 with 28% discount code TWT
- Lifetime Windows Server 19 essentials Global: $15.79 with 28% discount code TWT
- Lifetime Windows Server 19 datacenter Global: $16.21 with 28% discount code TWT
Fast delivery and activation
The process of buying keys on Keysbuff is very simple: you need to register on the site, go to the page of the product you need, add the key to your cart, apply a promotional code TWT that provides a discount (if available), and pay for the purchase in any of the possible ways (for example, through PayPal or bank card). A few minutes later, the key will be sent to your personal account on the website and by email. And the activation process is simple, as you can see below.
Use it to activate your product. For example, in the case of Windows, this can be done in the "Settings".
If you buy a Windows 10 key now, you will get a FREE upgrade to Windows 11, according to Microsoft's latest update. Keysbuff provides high-quality services for global gamers. If you have problems before or after purchase, please contact their customer service support email at service@keysbuff.com, and they will help you out.
Similar News
- > NEXT STORY: WWE 2K22 will be a 'rebirth of the series' on next-gen consoles
- < PREVIOUS STORY: TakeTwo teases game reveal this month, is it Ken Levine's new game?
Related Tags
- WWE 2K22 will be a 'rebirth of the series' on next-gen consoles
- Keysbuff Weekend Sale - Windows 10 for $12.69 + Office 2019 for $31.16
- TakeTwo teases game reveal this month, is it Ken Levine's new game?
- Nintendo Q1 FY2022 earnings brief: Software, hardware, and sales dip
- Hubble Space Telescope showcases shocking image of 10,000 galaxies
- MSI Clutch GM41 Lightweight Wireless Gaming Mouse Review
- ASRock Z590 OC Formula Motherboard Review
- GIGABYTE AORUS Gen4 7000s 1TB SSD Review
- Seagate FireCuda 530 2TB SSD Review - The Throughput Leader
- MSI Spatium M480 2TB SSD Review
- Sabrent's Rocket 4 Plus Destroyer - 32TB & 28,000 MB/s of Awesome
- Red Dead Redemption 2 Benchmarked at 8K with DLSS: 8K @ 60FPS Achieved
- Chia Coin Crypto Mining: Checking out Chia with 16TB of Sabrent SSDs
- Windows 11: How to install the new Insider Preview build on your PC
- Godfall Benched at 8K and FSR: Radeon RX 6900 XT vs GeForce RTX 3090