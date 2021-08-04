All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1Bitcoin Mining
TRENDING NOW: Earth's days are getting longer and it may mean we have oxygen forever

ISS 'spacecraft emergency', Russian module causes the lab to flip

The NASA flight director leading the mission control during the Russian module attaching said he declared a 'spacecraft emergency'

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Wed, Aug 4 2021 5:53 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Last week the Russian module Nauka arrived at the International Space Station, but after it docked with the floating laboratory, it knocked it off normal orbit path.

ISS 'spacecraft emergency', Russian module causes the lab to flip 01 | TweakTown.com

When Nauka arrived at the ISS, it began the docking process, but its thrusters continued to fire after it had docked, which resulted in the entire station being pushed off course. Initially, NASA said that the incident caused the ISS to be pushed "45 degrees out of attitude" and that the crew was completely safe.

However, Zebulon Scoville, the Nasa flight director who was leading mission control during the incident, told The New York Times that the space station actually "spun one-and-a-half revolutions - about 540 degrees - before coming to a stop upside down". Scoville added that the ISS then did a forward flip to get itself back into its original orientation. On top of that, Scoville said that he was forced into declaring his very first "spacecraft emergency" due to the incident.

The NASA flight director said to The New York Times that the incident had been "incorrectly reported" after NASA made the news public. A NASA representative told Space.com, "Those numbers representing the change in attitude are correct. We'd reiterate that the maximum rate at which the change occurred was slow enough to go unnoticed by the crew members on board and all other station systems operated nominally during the entire event."

Why did this happen? Russia has said that the source of the problem is a software failure.

Buy at Amazon

LEGO Ideas International Space Station 21321 Building Kit

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$69.99
$69.99$69.99$67.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 8/4/2021 at 5:53 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:newsbreak.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.