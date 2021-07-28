Teenager used AirDrop to cause United Airlines flight to be evacuated

A teenager caused a United Airlines flight to be evacuated after the individual AirDropped an image to several passengers.

A United Airlines flight that was preparing to leave the gate has been evacuated after an individual caused a "threat on board".

According to reports, United Airlines Flight 2167 that was preparing to leave the gate at San Francisco International Airport, was evacuated after many passengers aboard the flight received the same image of an airsoft gun via Apple's AirDrop feature. SF Gate reported that the pilot announced a "threat on board" after being notified of the image that was being sent to passengers.

It was later discovered that the image of the airsoft gun was taken prior to the flight and that the teenager didn't actually have the airsoft gun on him. "Out of an abundance of caution," the aircraft was inspected after the passengers were off the plane, according to Yakel. SF Gate also reported that the flight was delayed, and according to Newsweek, the plane was originally meant to take off at 2 pm local time but didn't leave the tarmac until 5 pm local time.

For more information on this story, check out this link here.