Xbox Series X/S are the fastest-selling Xbox consoles in history

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella confirms the new Xbox Series S and X consoles are the fastest-selling Xbox consoles in history.

Published Tue, Jul 27 2021 6:10 PM CDT
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella confirms that demand for the next-gen Xbox Series X and S consoles has been higher than any other generation.

The new Xbox Series X/S consoles are the fastest-selling hardware in the history of Microsoft's games division. "Xbox Series S and X are our fastest-selling consoles ever, with more consoles sold life-to-date than any previous generation," Nadella said during a recent Q4 FY2021 earnings call. The CEO also confirms Microsoft is "all in on gaming."

Xbox gaming just reported a record $15 billion in revenues throughout FY2021, beating its previous record yearly revenues by almost $3.8 billion. Microsoft confirms that hardware sales were up 172% throughout FY21 driven by the Series X/S duo.

While Microsoft doesn't give out hardware sales any more, analysts like Niko Partners' Daniel Ahmad estimate the Series X/S combo has sold about 6.5 million units total in its first eight months (the period runs from Q2'21, October 2020 - June 2021, Q4'21) beating the Xbox One's 5.6 million in the same period.

Conversely, the PlayStation 5 has sold 7.8 million units worldwide in its first five months.

NEWS SOURCE:microsoft.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

