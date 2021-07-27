Xbox Series X/S are the fastest-selling Xbox consoles in history

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella confirms the new Xbox Series S and X consoles are the fastest-selling Xbox consoles in history.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella confirms that demand for the next-gen Xbox Series X and S consoles has been higher than any other generation.

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The new Xbox Series X/S consoles are the fastest-selling hardware in the history of Microsoft's games division. "Xbox Series S and X are our fastest-selling consoles ever, with more consoles sold life-to-date than any previous generation," Nadella said during a recent Q4 FY2021 earnings call. The CEO also confirms Microsoft is "all in on gaming."

Xbox gaming just reported a record $15 billion in revenues throughout FY2021, beating its previous record yearly revenues by almost $3.8 billion. Microsoft confirms that hardware sales were up 172% throughout FY21 driven by the Series X/S duo.

Read Also: Xbox Series X Review: Dream Machine

While Microsoft doesn't give out hardware sales any more, analysts like Niko Partners' Daniel Ahmad estimate the Series X/S combo has sold about 6.5 million units total in its first eight months (the period runs from Q2'21, October 2020 - June 2021, Q4'21) beating the Xbox One's 5.6 million in the same period.

Conversely, the PlayStation 5 has sold 7.8 million units worldwide in its first five months.