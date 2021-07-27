All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Sorry, 59 million Americans -- you can't buy Alienware's new gaming PC

Dell's new Alienware Aurora R12 gaming desktop PC can't be sent to California, Colorado, Hawaii, Oregon, Vermont, or Washington.

Published Tue, Jul 27 2021 7:11 PM CDT
Dell's brand new Aurora R10 and R12 desktop gaming PCs can't be sold to 59 million+ Americans... the reason? New power regulations in multiple US states prohibits the sale of these PCs -- meaning Dell can't ship them to you.

Sorry, 59 million Americans -- you can't buy Alienware's new gaming PC 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

The reason why Dell can't ship these new Alienware Aurora R10/R12 desktop PCs is "due to power consumption regulations". California's new Energy Consumption Tier 2 began on July 1, 2021 and is much tighter on power regulations... almost too strong.

This means you can't buy a new Alienware Aurora R10/R12 desktop PC if you're in California, Colorado, Hawaii, Oregon, Vermont, or Washington. Across those US states, are 59 million+ Americans that are barred from gaming on a new high-end Alienware PC.

Dell explained to The Register: "Yes, this was driven by the California Energy Commission (CEC) Tier 2 implementation that defined a mandatory energy efficiency standard for PCs - including desktops, AIOs and mobile gaming systems. This was put into effect on July 1, 2021. Select configurations of the Alienware Aurora R10 and R12 were the only impacted systems across Dell and Alienware".

Sorry, 59 million Americans -- you can't buy Alienware's new gaming PC 02 | TweakTown.com

"This product cannot be shipped to the states of California, Colorado, Hawaii, Oregon, Vermont or Washington due to power consumption regulations adopted by those states. Any orders placed that are bound for those states will be canceled".

It is pretty insane, as it goes right down into maximum power use per year... with "adders" -- which is keeping an all-seeing eye on that GPU of yours. It takes into consideration small things like memory bandwidth, the type of storage you're using, and more.

So if you've got a discrete GPU that has 256GB/sec of memory bandwidth then your energy consumption is going to increase by 39.63 kWh/yr. Big Brother is all over that, and now Dell can't ship their brand new Alienware gaming PCs to a gigantic chunk of Americans.

What a joke.

NEWS SOURCE:zerohedge.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

