Ubisoft finally adds this big feature into Assassin's Creed Valhalla

One-handed swords are being added to Assassin's Creed Valhalla alongside a level-scaling option to add more challenge to combat.

After tons of requests from fans, Ubisoft is finally adding in one-handed swords to Assassin's Creed Valhalla.

AC Valhalla had a ton of weapons at launch: Two-handed claymores, spears, axes, and you could even equip two shields at once. The arsenal was missing something big, though: One-handed swords. Including new weapons isn't an easy task and takes lots of work from developers, who have to make textures, animations, and other effects for each individual blade. But months after release, single longswords are being added with the new Sigrblot Festival update.

Valhalla's latest v1.3.0 update adds a bunch of new features including one-handed swords and a level-scaling system. The NPC scaling options will hopefully add more challenge and variety to combat, and have four difficulties:

Off = Scaling is turned off; enemies appear exactly as prescribed in the region description.

Default = Lower enemies are brought up to 50 power levels under the player's level (How the game is intended to be played).

Constant = Enemies will be at least the same power level of the player.

Harder = Enemies will be 30+ power levels above the player.

Nightmarish = Enemies will be 60+ power levels above the player.

Note: Boss encounters and game modes will not be impacted by this as they have their own intended difficulty settings.

There's also six new skills--two for each tree--and they're actually pretty great. One of them naturally regenerates your HP and the other lets you actually trade adrenaline for health.

RAVEN

• Light Fingered: Eivor will now automatically pick up nearby loot with a quick flick of the wrist (without having to press the interact button).

• Thrill of War: Gain adrenaline as long as you remain in conflict.

BEAR

• Heidrun Slam: Press R2 while sprinting to knock enemies back with a powerful knee slam.

• Idunn's Heart: Passively regenerate recent health loss after a short delay.

WOLF

• Survival Instinct: When at less than a third of health, hold -> for partial healing (Exchange adrenaline for health).

• Wolf Warrior: Your damage increases the lower your health.

The v1.3.0 update is now live, but the festival won't kick off until July 29. The new Siege of Paris expansion is also coming on August 12.

Check here for full patch notes.