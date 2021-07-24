All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Vegas strip club Crazy Horse 3 now accepts Bitcoin

Crazy Horse 3 strip club in Las Vegas using the Lightning Network to accept Bitcoin payments for drinks, food, tips, and more.

Published Sat, Jul 24 2021 11:26 PM CDT
Las Vegas strip clubs are stepping up into the world of cryptocurrencies, with Crazy Horse 3 becoming the first major entertainment venue in a US city to accept Bitcoin.

Crazy Horse 3 has tapped the Lightning Network to handle its acceptance of Bitcoin, where customers can use Bitcoin to pay for VIP bottle packages, food, drinks, retail, admission, and even "dance dollars" for strippers and lap dances. You'll eventually be able to give strippers tips "in the near future".

Crazy Horse 3 publicist Lindsay Feldman of BrandBomb Marketing explained that Crazy Horse 3 is "committed to innovating the modern-day guest experience and as leaders of the Las Vegas entertainment industry. We are embracing the opportunity to accept Bitcoin as a way to deliver convenience, first-class hospitality, and an added level of anonymity for our guests".

Feldman continued: "The club's partnership with OpenNode allows us to cater to our tech savvy customers' needs by offering an innovative form of payment that's both seamless and secure. With the new Allegiant Stadium just feet away from our front door, this crypto power move allows us to give our customers, including global travelers flying in for conventions, concerts and sporting events, more purchasing power".

NEWS SOURCE:gadgets.ndtv.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

