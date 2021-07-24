Vegas strip club Crazy Horse 3 now accepts Bitcoin

Crazy Horse 3 strip club in Las Vegas using the Lightning Network to accept Bitcoin payments for drinks, food, tips, and more.

Las Vegas strip clubs are stepping up into the world of cryptocurrencies, with Crazy Horse 3 becoming the first major entertainment venue in a US city to accept Bitcoin.

Crazy Horse 3 has tapped the Lightning Network to handle its acceptance of Bitcoin, where customers can use Bitcoin to pay for VIP bottle packages, food, drinks, retail, admission, and even "dance dollars" for strippers and lap dances. You'll eventually be able to give strippers tips "in the near future".

Crazy Horse 3 publicist Lindsay Feldman of BrandBomb Marketing explained that Crazy Horse 3 is "committed to innovating the modern-day guest experience and as leaders of the Las Vegas entertainment industry. We are embracing the opportunity to accept Bitcoin as a way to deliver convenience, first-class hospitality, and an added level of anonymity for our guests".

Read more: Las Vegas strippers accept Bitcoin, use QR tattoos

Feldman continued: "The club's partnership with OpenNode allows us to cater to our tech savvy customers' needs by offering an innovative form of payment that's both seamless and secure. With the new Allegiant Stadium just feet away from our front door, this crypto power move allows us to give our customers, including global travelers flying in for conventions, concerts and sporting events, more purchasing power".