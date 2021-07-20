District 9, Halo director Neil Blomkamp is helping make a video game

Having already made his mark on film, Neil Blomkamp is now setting his sights on interactive video games.

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Neil Blomkamp, the director behind acclaimed films like District 9, Elysium, and Chappie, is helping shape the world for a new AAA online shooter. Blomkamp is working with Gunzilla Games, a newer studio made up of industry vets like Alex Zoll (Warface), Timur Davidenko (CryEngine), and Scott Probin (EA), and will use his unique vision to create an exotic sci-fi world.

Blomkamp will help the team create a long-term setting and story arc that evolves over time. "If you think of something like Elysium, the amount of forethought to build the world, you may be spending 95% of the time thinking through the worldbuilding in order to get to the 5%, which is the movie that you watch," Blomkamp tells IGN.

"And I think that you could apply the same sort of mentality where depending on how much backstory and world creation you're building, you're going to end up with a more convincing, awesome world to drop the player into."

"I don't have experience as a game designer, but I have other expertise that I think can potentially make the game interesting."

Blomkamp is currently listed as Gunzilla's "Chief Visionary Officer".

"Neill is thrilled to be entering videogame development in a more involved capacity. He's interested in how the industry communicates with its fans, stating that games are a highly creative frontier that he's excited to explore."

Gunzilla's new project will be an online shooter, which typically means monetization. It also helps that Gunzilla's CEO and co-founder Vlad Korolev helped create both a payment processing system and the matchmaking system PLINK.